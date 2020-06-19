The Philadelphia Phillies said that five players have tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not reveal their names. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers on Friday closed their spring training facilities in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Phillies shuttered their facility in Clearwater, Fla., after five players and three staff members tested positive for the virus. The team didn't disclose the names of the players or staff members.

Several Phillies players remained in the Clearwater area after the facilities were closed. The club recently allowed players to return to their facilities for workouts on a limited basis.

"The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority, and as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected," Phillies managing partner John Middleton said in a statement.

Eight other tests returned negative results, according to the team. The first positive test came back Tuesday. The Phillies now await results for 20 players from their MLB and MiLB clubs and 12 staff members.

The Blue Jays shut down their site in Dunedin, Fla., located about five miles from the Phillies' camp in Clearwater, after a player exhibited coronavirus symptoms. The team said a player on their 40-man roster underwent testing after showing symptoms consistent with the virus.

"The Toronto Blue Jays confirm that personnel at the club's spring training facilities in Dunedin, Fla., have undergone testing for COVID-19, after a player presented symptoms consistent with those of the virus," the team said in a statement. "The Blue Jays are following protocols put in place for this scenario, including guidelines from MLB and the club's medical team.

"As a result, the Blue Jays have suspended operations at their Dunedin facilities for the time being."

The Giants' facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., was shuttered "after one person who had been in the facility and one family member exhibited mild symptoms and were tested," according to Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi.

No player or staff member from either the Giants or Blue Jays has tested positive yet, according to USA Today Sports and The Athletic. Both clubs are awaiting results for those tests.

The Rangers also closed their camp in Arizona out of an "abundance of caution," according to the team. The club said no players or staff tested positive for COVID-19, but they want to expand testing protocols for the virus.

Rangers players are currently housed at Rangers Village in Surprise, Ariz., and will remain there without utilizing the club's training facilities.

MLB canceled spring training games and suspended the 2020 regular season in March due to the pandemic.

MLB team owners and the MLB Players Association are in active negotiations to determine the specifics of a shortened 2020 season.