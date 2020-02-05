Former Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Pedro Strop was limited to 50 appearances last season because of a hamstring injury. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds finalized a one-year, $1.825 million contract with right-handed reliever Pedro Strop, the team announced Wednesday.

Strop, 34, was a member of the Chicago Cubs' bullpen for the last six years. He was limited to 50 appearances last season because of a hamstring injury, posting a 2-5 record with a 4.97 ERA, 10 saves and six blown saves.

Strop struggled in the middle of the 2019 campaign after returning from the injury. He went 1-1 with four blown saves in July and 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and one save in August. He ended the season on a high note, recording a 2.00 ERA in 11 appearances in September.

The signing marked the Reds' first move to upgrade their bullpen in an off-season focused on offense.

Earlier in the off-season, the Reds signed infielder Mike Moustakas to a four-year, $64 million contract and added starting pitcher Wade Miley on a two-year, $15 million deal. Cincinnati also signed outfielder Shogo Akiyama, an All-Star in his native Japan, to a three-year, $21 million agreement and outfielder Nick Castellanos to a four-year, $64 million contract.

The Reds designated right-hander Sal Romano for assignment in a corresponding roster move.