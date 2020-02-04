Boston Red Sox star outfielder Mookie Betts had a .295 batting average and finished eighth in American League MVP voting last season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a trade that will send star outfielder Mookie Betts and starting pitcher David Price to the Dodgers.

League sources told ESPN and the Boston Globe that all sides are currently reviewing medical information, and the blockbuster trade could be finalized Tuesday night. According to ESPN and The Athletic, the Minnesota Twins are also involved in the deal, making it a three-team trade.

Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo will be the centerpiece of the package sent to the Red Sox in the deal, according to ESPN. Boston will also receive pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol from the Twins.

The Dodgers will send starter Kenta Maeda to the Twins as part of the deal, according to ESPN.

Betts, 27, had a .295 batting average with 29 home runs, 80 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 150 regular-season games last season, finishing eighth in American League MVP voting. The 2018 AL MVP set career highs in batting average (.346), home runs (32) and stolen bases (30) during the Red Sox's World Series-winning campaign in 2018.

During the off-season, the Red Sox entertained offers for Betts, whose free-agent price tag could exceed $400 million after the 2020 season. Betts is scheduled to earn $27 million this year.

Verdugo, 23, took over in center field when A.J. Pollock was out, recording a .294 batting average with 12 homers and 44 RBIs. He didn't played after Aug. 4 because of a back injury.

Graterol, a 21-year-old with a rocket arm, threw 9 2/3 innings last season in the majors, posting a 1-1 record and 4.66 ERA. In the minors last season, he was 7-0 with a 1.92 ERA across three levels.

Price was 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 starts with the Red Sox last season. Maeda posted a 10-8 record and 4.04 ERA in 37 games (26 starts) in Los Angeles.