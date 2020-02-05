Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson hit a career-high .249 with 36 home runs and 74 RBIs in 149 games last season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are sending outfielder Joc Pederson across town to the Angels.

ESPN and The Athletic reported the proposed trade is pending medical reviews and the players involved were informed of the trade late Tuesday.

The Dodgers will receive infielder Luis Rengifo in the swap, and will also send outfield prospect Andy Pages to the Angels. The deal came after news Tuesday of the Dodgers' blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox to acquire star outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price.

Pederson, 27, hit a career-high .249 with 36 home runs and 74 RBIs in 149 games last season for the Dodgers. The 2015 All-Star made his MLB debut for the Dodgers in 2014 and is a career .233 hitter with 123 home runs and 108 doubles in 705 games. Pederson is in his final year of arbitration eligibility this off-season. He made $5 million in 2019.

Rengifo, 22, hit .238 with seven home runs, 18 doubles and 33 RBIs in 108 games last season for the Angels. He plays second base and shortstop, but was primarily used as the Angeles' second baseman in 2019.

Pages, 19, signed with the Dodgers in 2018 from Cuba. He hit .229 with 10 home runs, 10 stolen bases, nine doubles and 36 RBIs in 52 Minor League Baseball games in 2018. Last season, he hit .298 with 19 home runs, 22 doubles and 55 RBIs in 63 games for the Pioneer League's Ogden Raptors.