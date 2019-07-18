Trending Stories

P&G gives $529K to U.S. women World Cup champs for pay gap
Cleveland Cavaliers to waive guard J.R. Smith
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber clubs walk-off homer vs. Reds
Golden Tate: Matthew Stafford better than Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz
Former Patriots receiver Cordarrelle Patterson says Super Bowl win is meaningless

27th Annual ESPY Awards 2019

Protesters clash with police in rally against Puerto Rico leader
Emily Deschanel tells Seth Meyers about 'raw and gritty' role on 'Animal Kingdom'
Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore nets blind back-heel flick vs. Red Bulls
Seattle Sounders start 8-year-old cancer patient as goalie
Chris Paddack loses no-hitter in eighth, Padres beat Marlins
 
