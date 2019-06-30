Vlad Guerrero Jr. will become youngest Home Run Derby participant

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has eight home runs this season. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays rookie third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will become the youngest player in Major League history to participate in the Home Run Derby next month.

ESPN and MLB.com reported Guerrero has accepted an invite to July 8's Home Run Derby in Cleveland. Guererro will be 20 years and 114 days old that day, passing Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., who was 20 years, 230 days old when he went homerless in the 1990 event.

Guerrero is hitting .251 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs this year. He joins Griffey and Bryce Harper (2013) as the only 20-year-olds to participate in the Home Run Derby.

Guererro was in attendance when his father won the 2007 Home Run Derby in San Francisco.

Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana and Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell will also participate in the derby, according to ESPN. Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich and Mets rookie first baseman Pete Alonso had already been announced as participants.

All but Guerrero, who hit his first home run May 8, have double-digit home runs this season. Yelich leads the Major Leagues with 29 home runs this year.

The full eight-player field and bracket will be revealed on ESPN at 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday.