Angels' Mike Trout declines Home Run Derby invite again

June 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout said he will not participate in this year's Home Run Derby despite MLB's repeated requests.

"Every year they ask me," Trout said.

Trout already has 22 home runs this season, only two behind the Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion for the American League lead. Trout is on pace for his sixth career season with at least 30 home runs.

Trout, an All-Star starter for the seventh straight year, said he has reasons for not participating in the Home Run Derby yet.

"It's a long, long night," Trout said. "A lot of swings."

The 2019 Home Run Derby is Monday, July 8 in Cleveland. The winner receives a $1 million prize.

Trout said he hasn't ruled out participating in the event one day. The 2020 All-Star Game will be held at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, less than an hour from Trout's home field at Angels Stadium in Anaheim.

"I'm obviously a big fan of watching it. It just is what it is," Trout said. "I enjoyed watching it as a kid, thought it was cool. I just never really wanted to do it."

Trout is hitting .302 with 18 doubles and 57 RBIs this season.