June 26 (UPI) -- A wild hawk flew into Yankee Stadium and watched New York hit four home runs to beat the Toronto Blue Jays in an American League East clash.

The bird has become a regular at the ballpark, appearing at several games in the last few days. It flew onto the St. Louis Cardinals flag before landing on the Yankees flag and eventually finding the right field foul pole during the Yankees' 4-3 win Tuesday in the Bronx.

The hawk perched atop the giant yellow structure for a few hours, grooming itself and eyeing its surroundings. Fans in the area quickly took out their phones to take photos. The hawk calmly footed the pole with its sharp claws resting on the structure.

The bird also made an appearance at Saturday's game, but landed on the left field foul pole during that sequence. It entered Yankee Stadium early on during the Yankees' 7-5 win over the Houston Astros and didn't leave the ballpark until after the fans cleared out.

The hawk had a great seat for a historic night Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. It watched the team set the record for home runs in consecutive games (28). DJ LeMahieu gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first inning, and Aaron Judge homered in the next at-bat. Gleyber Torres hit a solo shot in the second frame for the Yankees.

The Blue Jays scored on an Eric Sogard sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning for their first run of the game. Toronto rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled in the Blue Jays' second score in the same frame, cutting the Yankees' lead to one run.

Edwin Encarnacion hit his 24th homer of the season to give the Yankees some insurance in the eight inning. Randal Grichuk hit an RBI single for the Blue Jays in the top of the ninth inning, plating the game's final run.

The Yankees host the Blue Jays in the final game of the series at 1:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.