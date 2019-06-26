Yankees homer for Major League record 28th straight game

New York Yankees star DJ LeMahieu hit his 11th home run of the year in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Toronto. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu's leadoff home run against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night gave the Yankees a home run in a Major League record 28 consecutive games.

LeMahieu's first-inning home run helped the Yankees pass the 2002 Texas Rangers for most consecutive games with a home run. The veteran second baseman's 11th home run of the season paced the Yankees to a 4-3 victory over the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

LeMahieu has seven home runs since the streak began in a May 26 loss to Kansas City. Only catcher Gary Sanchez has more homers (8) among Yankees in that time.

"It's just a fun lineup to be a part of," LeMahieu said. "One through nine, there's no easy outs throughout the lineup, that's for sure. You get to know the lineup, it's pretty scary."

All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge followed LeMahieu with a home run of his own. Judge's blast was his first hit since returning from the injured list Friday.

"DJ stole the show," Judge said. "I'm happy for him. No better person I'd want breaking that record."

RELATED Yankees tie Major League record for longest consecutive games with home run

Shortstop Gleyber Torres homered in the second inning. Newly acquired designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion added an eighth-inning home run, his third in eight games with the Yankees.

Court is in session! Aaron Judge hits his first home run since returning from the injured list, and the Yankees go back-to-back. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/r1uDxm2pll— YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 25, 2019

The first-place Yankees have a six-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East Division.