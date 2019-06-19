Minnesota Twins place Marwin Gonzalez on IL with hamstring strain

Minnesota Twins infielder Marwin Gonzalez suffered a strained right hamstring against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. He was pulled for pinch hitter Max Kepler in the sixth inning. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Twins placed infielder Marwin Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list and put right-handed relief pitcher Blake Parker on the family medical emergency list, the team announced Wednesday.

The Twins said Gonzalez suffered a strained right hamstring. He was pulled for pinch hitter Max Kepler in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Kepler, who was supposed to receive a rest day Tuesday, played 12 innings and had three hits, including the game-winning single in the 17th inning as the Twins earned a 4-3 victory over Boston.

Gonzalez has a .255 batting average with nine home runs and 26 RBIs in his first season in Minnesota. After playing for the Houston Astros in 2018, Gonzalez signed a two-year deal with the Twins as a free agent in February.

The Twins didn't disclose additional details on Parker's family emergency. He currently leads the Twins with nine saves on 10 chances this season. He has a 0-2 record and a 4.26 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched.

Minnesota recalled catcher/infielder Willians Astudillo and right-handed pitcher Sean Poppen from Triple-A Rochester in corresponding moves.