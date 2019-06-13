Dodgers place shortstop Corey Seager on 10-day injured list

Los Angeles Dodgers Corey Seager has appeared in 66 games for the Dodgers in 2019, hitting eight homers and 38 runs batted in with a .278 batting average. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- A left hamstring strain has landed Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager on the 10-day injured list.

The team announced Thursday that it has placed Seager on the IL, activating infielder Matt Beaty from the injured list to replace him.

The injury to Seager occurred Tuesday when he was attempting to score from second base in a game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

First reports were that Seager had a Grade 2 strain, which usually needs four to six weeks of recovery.

On Wednesday, the team said that an MRI revealed a strain "between Grade 1 and Grade 2." No timetable for Seager's return has been set.

In 66 games this season, Seager is hitting .278 with eight homers and 38 runs batted in. Last season, Seager appeared in just 26 games for the Dodgers because of injuries.

Beaty returns to the team after suffering a hip injury. In 17 games this season, he is hitting .286 with seven runs batted in.