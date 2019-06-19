Max Kepler, Minnesota Twins beat Boston Red Sox in 17 innings

June 19 (UPI) -- Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler's 17th-inning single gave the Twins a thrilling 4-3 win over the Red Sox at Target Field.

Facing reliever Brian Johnson with the bases loaded, Kepler lined a single down the first-base line at 12:55 a.m. CT. The five-hour, 45-minute, 17-inning game that began Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning was the longest at Target Field since the ballpark opened in 2010.

Kepler's 18th home run of the year tied the game in the 13th inning.

"Relief is I think the word that we're all feeling," Kepler said. "But just ecstatic about a W."

Kepler became the first player to have both a game-tying RBI and walk-off RBI beyond the 13th inning of a game since Willie Randolph accomplished the feat for the Milwaukee Brewers on May 1, 1991, according to STATS.

Kepler was 3-for-5 after entering as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning.

"I'm glad I could just help support the team win, bring some energy to a longer-than-expected game," Kepler said. "I can't imagine how the guys who started feel, but I'm pretty worn out, and I didn't even play the whole game."

Kepler is hitting a career-high .279 with 18 home runs and 49 RBIs in 65 games this season.

Minnesota is 48-24 this season. The Twins have a 10-game lead over the Cleveland Indians for first place in the AL Central Division.