Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer breaks nose on bunt attempt

June 18 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer suffered a broken nose Tuesday after taking a ball off the face during a bunting drill, the team announced.

Scherzer underwent a CT scan that came back negative, according to the team. The Nationals ace was scheduled to pitch Game 2 in Wednesday's doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies. His status for that contest, and the team's pitching plan, is to be determined, the team said.

Scherzer, while wearing a pair of glasses, was laying down bunts during batting practice. On one attempt, the ball ricocheted off the pitcher's bat and struck him directly in the nose.

The pitcher walked to the dugout with a trainer as he wiped away blood with a towel.

Scherzer has a 5-5 record with a 2.81 ERA this season. The Nationals are 33-38 and sit at fourth in the NL East.