Umpires union upset over Padres' Machado getting just one-game suspension

San Diego Padres Manny Machado was given a one-game suspension for making contact with an umpire after a call of a third strike went against him in a game against the Colorado Rockies. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- A one-game suspension of San Diego Padres star Manny Machado is not sitting well with the Major League Baseball Umpires Association.

The association called Machado's suspension a "slap in the face" Tuesday. Machado was handed the suspension for making contact with an umpire during the Padres' Saturday game against the Colorado Rockies.

Machado was ejected for arguing a called third strike, at one point appearing to make contact with plate umpire Bill Welke.

The umpires association said on Twitter on Tuesday that Machado getting just a one-game suspension is "a disgrace to the game."

Machado is appealing the one-game suspension and can play until the appeal is heard.

"I didn't think I touched him," Machado said Monday. "The video says it all. We're going to appeal it, and we think we've got a good case."

This season Machado is hitting .261 with 13 home runs and 39 runs batted in.