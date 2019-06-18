New York Yankees Giancarlo Stanton is back with the team after a sting on the injured list. This season Stanton has appeared in just three games before going on the IL with a biceps strain and then a shoulder strain. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is back with the team after being on the injured list for nearly all of the 2019 season.

The Yankees activated Stanton Tuesday prior to their game against the second-place Tampa Bay Rays.

He is in right field for Tuesday's game hitting fifth for the 44-27 Yankees, who lead the Rays by a game and a half in the American League East.

Stanton was placed on the injured list on April 1 with a left biceps strain. During his rehab he suffered a left shoulder strain which kept him on the inured list even longer.

The 29-year-old appeared to be back and ready during his recent rehab stint, hitting four homers with Class A Advanced Tampa and one with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Last season Stanton hit .258 with 38 homers and 100 runs batted in playing in 158 games for the Yankees.

This season in the three games he has played with the Yankees Stanton is hitting .250 going 2-for-8, striking out four times before going on the injured list.