Reds' Derek Dietrich does Michael Jordan shrug after third home run

May 28 (UPI) -- Cincinnati slugger Derek Dietrich belted three home runs in the Reds' 11-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

After smashing his third homer of the night, Dietrich could only muster a shrug, much like Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan did in Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals when he knocked down countless 3-pointers.

With the Reds holding a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, Dietrich lifted a 1-0 pitch from Pirates starter Jordan Lyles over the right-field wall for his first bomb of the night. In the fifth inning, he smacked a two-out home run against reliever Geoff Hartlieb to right field that gave Cincinnati a six-run lead.

During the seventh against Hartlieb again, Dietrich jumped on a 2-1 pitch and sent the ball 375 feet into the seats in right field. As he rounded first base, he turned to the Reds' dugout and shrugged his shoulders.

Derek Dietrich just homered AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/I7x4OzKcN1— MLB (@MLB) May 29, 2019

Dietrich already has a career-high 17 home runs in 52 games this season. With the Miami Marlins in 2018, he smashed 16 homers in 499 at-bats across 149 games.

Cincinnati wraps up its four-game series against the Pirates, which included a doubleheader, on Wednesday. The Reds have won two out of three versus Pittsburgh.