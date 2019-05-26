May 26 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays rookie second baseman Cavan Biggio smacked his first major league hit and home run on Sunday with his Hall of Fame father, Craig Biggio, in attendance at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Cavan Biggio, playing in his third MLB game Sunday, was 0-for-6 with three strikeouts before singling past San Diego Padres first baseman Wil Myers in the bottom of the second inning. He drilled a sharp grounder into right field off an 89-mph fastball from pitcher Robbie Erlin.

Later in the fourth inning, Cavan Biggio belted a 93-mph heater for his first career home run. Padres pitcher Matt Wisler threw an inside fastball that he turned on and sent 405 feet into the upper deck. The ball squeezed inside the foul pole in right field.

Caven't you heard? @doinitBIGgio23 just hit his first BOMB! pic.twitter.com/NGBnlsPxae— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 26, 2019

Craig Biggio had 3,060 hits in his MLB career. He started his career 0-for-7 at the plate before he singled in his fourth career game.

Cavan Biggio, 24, had a .306 batting average with Triple-A Buffalo this season. He was picked in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Draft.