Houston Astros' George Springer (4) is greeted by teammates after his solo home run in the MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C. Major League Baseball announced a new two phase voting format for fans to vote in players for the game starting this season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- This season will bring a new process as to how players are chosen to represent the American and National leagues in the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

MLB announced Tuesday that the new format will start with a "primary" vote that will last until 4 p.m. June 21.

The format, which begins Tuesday afternoon, will see a "primary" phase that includes a player from each team at every position, including the designated hitter in the American League.

Once the voting concludes June 21, the players with the three highest totals at each position will be announced that evening on MLB Network.

Following the "primary" phase, a second phase called "The Starters Election will follow," which will include those who are voted into the first "primary" phase. The second phase of voting will start June 26 and last for 28 hours.

The second phase will choose catchers, four infield spots and three outfielders for both leagues.

Those selected in that second phase will be announced on ESPN-TV on June 27.

From there, it will be up to American League manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox and National League manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers to select the remaining players for their rosters.

Roberts will have to name 24 players for his team, while Cora will choose 23 players.

The entire rosters will be announced June 30 on ESPN. The All-Star Game will be held July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Google and Major League Baseball are partnering for fans to submit ballots at MLB.com and on various MLB mobile apps.