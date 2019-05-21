Yankees, Red Sox will play on artificial turf for first time in London

The Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees in the 2018 American League Division Series. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will play on artificial turf when the teams meet in London next month, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

The June 29 and 30 games at London's Olympic Stadium will mark the first time in the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry that the two play on artificial turf. Both Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium use grass.

"It's the first Yankees-Red Sox game out of the country, so why not a lot of firsts?" Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia said, according to ESPN. "I think it will be fine."

Gravel will be placed over the covering protecting West Ham's grass soccer pitch starting June 6. The artificial turf baseball field will be installed above that.

"If we had never played on [artificial} turf, it would be different, but we've played on [artificial] turf," Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts said.

Boston is the home team in London, although both teams will wear their white home uniforms.

New York is 29-17 and has a one-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East Division. The Red Sox are 25-22, 4 1/2 games behind the Yankees.