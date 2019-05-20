May 20 (UPI) -- New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton will begin a minor league rehab assignment with the High-A Tampa Tarpons on Monday night, the team announced on Twitter.

Stanton, 29, has been on the injured list since April 1. He originally went down with a left biceps strain during the Yankees' opening series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Stanton later suffered a left shoulder strain. He has two hits in eight at-bats this season.

Stanton hit .266 with 38 home runs and 100 RBIs last year. He led the major leagues with a career-high 57 homers in 2017 but has never topped 40 home runs in another season.

Stanton is a career .268 hitter with 305 career home runs.

The Yankees enter Monday's game against the Orioles with a 28-17 record. New York is half a game ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East Division.