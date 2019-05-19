Houston Astros beat Red Sox 7-3, extend winning streak to 10 games

May 19 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 7-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Astros scored five runs in the first inning Saturday night. Outfielder Josh Reddick added a fifth-inning home run to give the Astros their second 10-game winning streak of the season.

The Astros have a Major League-best 31-15 record.

"We talk about how special this team really is, and we keep finding ways to surprise outsiders," Reddick told reporters. "I don't think we're surprising ourselves, but we expect this out of ourselves."

Houston is hitting .311 with 24 home runs during the winning streak. They have extended their AL West Division lead to 8 1/2 games over the Los Angeles Angels.

No other team in the AL West entered play Sunday with a winning record.

Houston also won 10 in a row from April 5 to April 16. They are only the third team in MLB history to have two winning streaks of at least 10 games before June 1, joining the 1941 St. Louis Cardinals and 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers.

The Cardinals finished 2 1/2 games behind the Dodgers for first place in 1941. The 1955 Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the World Series.

"You put these streaks together and they're fun," Astros manager AJ Hinch said. "We try not too look to much into it."

Houston can extend the winning streak to 11 with a victory over Chris Sale and the Red Sox on the afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. from Fenway Park.