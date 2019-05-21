Tuesday's Cardinals, Royals game postponed to Wednesday double-header

Jose Martinez and the St. Louis Cardinals will play both games of a two-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals will not play their scheduled game Tuesday in St. Louis due to severe weather conditions.

Major League Baseball announced that the 8:15 p.m. game has been moved to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Fans holding tickets for Tuesday's game can use those same tickets to attend the make-up game.

Wednesday's first game, which is a separate admission, will start as scheduled at 1:15 p.m.

Right-handed pitcher Homer Bailey was set to take the mound for the Royals on Tuesday, while the Cardinals were expected to start right-hander Michael Wacha.

Wacha and Bailey presumably will pitch in one of Wednesday's games.

The Cardinals and Royals each have lost four of their last five games entering the two-game series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.