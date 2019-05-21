Tuesday's Cardinals, Royals game postponed to Wednesday double-header

May 21 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals will not play their scheduled game Tuesday in St. Louis due to severe weather conditions.
Major League Baseball announced that the 8:15 p.m. game has been moved to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Fans holding tickets for Tuesday's game can use those same tickets to attend the make-up game.
Wednesday's first game, which is a separate admission, will start as scheduled at 1:15 p.m.
Right-handed pitcher Homer Bailey was set to take the mound for the Royals on Tuesday, while the Cardinals were expected to start right-hander Michael Wacha.
Wacha and Bailey presumably will pitch in one of Wednesday's games.
The Cardinals and Royals each have lost four of their last five games entering the two-game series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.