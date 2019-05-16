A fan was taken down by security after jumping on the field and running around during the Atlanta Braves' win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. File Photo by Paul Abell/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- A clothed man streaked around the field during an Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals game, managing to evade security, before taking a huge hit and being kicked out of SunTrust Field on Wednesday in Atlanta.

The entertaining sequence occurred in the top of the ninth inning during the Braves' 4-0 win. The Cardinals were at the plate during the pursuit. The man began running around the outfield, avoiding the four members of the stadium's security staff.

He picked up two more members of the security team when he ran in toward first base.

Other security guards then flew in from around the field, surrounding the man as he headed toward home plate. He outran the guards and went behind home, while evading a few tackles.

He then turned to his right and was blindsided by a huge hit from a security guard. The man slammed into the brick wall behind home and was handcuffed before being escorted out of the stadium.

The Braves' security policy states that people who trespass on the field are subject to ejection and/or arrest and prosecution.

Atlanta picked up the victory against St. Louis on the strength of home runs from Austin Riley and Charlie Culberson. The Braves went up 1-0 on a third inning throwing error from Michael Wacha, before getting the long balls.

The Braves host the Cardinals in the final game of the series at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday in Atlanta.