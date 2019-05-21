MLB Draft prospect Carter Stewart signs with Japanese team

May 21 (UPI) -- Eastern Florida State Junior College pitcher Carter Stewart, who was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft but did not sign with the Atlanta Braves, is forgoing this year's draft to instead play in Japan.

MLB.com reported Tuesday that Stewart, 19, reached an agreement on a contract for more than $4 million with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.

Full details of the contract have not been released yet.

Stewart was unable to reach a deal with the Braves over concerns about a wrist injury with which he previously dealt.

He was originally committed to play at Mississippi State, but instead went the junior college route. Stewart was eligible to be drafted again this year by playing at the junior college level.

Stewart went 2-2 with a 1.70 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings for the Titans this year.