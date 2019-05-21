Dodgers' Julio Urías reinstated from administrative leave

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Julio Urias has a 3.18 ERA this season. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías has officially been reinstated from administrative leave by Major League Baseball following a May 13 arrest for suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery, the club announced Tuesday.

Urías, 22, was placed on leave while MLB officials looked into the arrest. Police said Urías was taken into custody in the parking lot of a Los Angeles shopping mall but didn't release details.

Outfielder Kyle Garlick was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.

Urías still can be punished under the current collective bargaining agreement. An investigation is still being conducted under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy.

Major League Baseball has been unable to obtain video of the incident, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Urías has a 2-2 record and a 3.18 ERA this season. He began the season as a starting pitcher, but was moved to the bullpen when Clayton Kershaw returned from the injured list.

The first-place Dodgers are 31-17 this season. Los Angeles has a six-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West Division.