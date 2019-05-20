Reds' Yasiel Puig slams into wall, makes daring catch against Dodgers

Yasiel Puig had one of the best defensive plays of the game, but went 0-for-3 at the plate during the Cincinnati Reds' loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in Cincinnati. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig made a daring catch before slamming into a wall in foul territory during a loss to his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Puig's grab came in the top fo the sixth inning during the 8-3 loss Sunday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Reds were trailing 2-0 at the time of the sensational snag.

The Dodgers went up 1-0 on a second-inning double from Alex Verdugo. Los Angeles scored its second run on an error from the Reds in the third frame. Both bullpens kept the score tight for the next three innings.

The Dodgers threatened in the sixth frame, loading the bases before pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu stepped up to the plate to face Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen.

Ryu fouled off the first pitch of the exchange before smacking another foul ball down the right field line.

Puig pursued the fly ball and sprinted directly toward the fence. He reached over the fence and into the stands to snag the ball, before his body crashed into the concrete barrier. Puig fell on the ground and briefly held his right arm after making the third out of the inning.

The Dodgers got a two-run homer from Cody Bellinger in the next inning, before getting a solo shot from Russell Martin in the eighth frame. Los Angeles added three more runs in the ninth inning. The Reds matched the three-run ninth frame, but could not rally to even the score.

Puig was 0-for-3 at the plate. He is now hitting .206 on the season with seven home runs and 25 RBIs in 45 games. The Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers in the first game of a two-game National League Central series at 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday at Miller Park in Milwaukee.