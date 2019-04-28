Nationals place 1B Ryan Zimmerman on the 10-day injured list

Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (11) is hitting .213 this season with three homers and 11 runs batted in. He has been placed on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals announced Sunday they have placed starting first baseman Ryan Zimmerman on the 10-day injured list.

The team said that Zimmerman is suffering with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

"We're going to get him treatment and keep him off his feet for 10 days," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Sunday.

In 22 games this season, Zimmerman is hitting .213 with three homers and 11 runs batted in.

The 34-year-old suffered the injury while making a leaping catch against Colorado on Tuesday. He did not play Wednesday but took the field Friday and Saturday.

He underwent an MRI early Sunday after telling the team his foot was giving him problems.

Zimmerman was limited to 85 games in 2018 because of oblique, calf and back problems.

The Nationals recalled right-hander Erick Fedde from Double-A Harrisburg to take Zimmerman's place on the roster.