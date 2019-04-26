How to watch top MLB prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s debut

April 26 (UPI) -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes his long-awaited Major League Baseball debut in the Toronto Blue Jays' game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday in Toronto.

Guerrero is the son of former All-Star outfielder Vladimir Guerrero. He is the top-ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The 20-year-old phenom showed up at Rogers Centre before the game wearing his dad's Montreal Expos jersey.

"It was in honor of my dad," Guerrero said at his introductory new conference. "Since I was a kid, I was running around in the clubhouse in Montreal. I just wanted to bring that back today."

First pitch for the first game of the American League West series is at 6:07 p.m. EDT on Friday at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The game is available on MLB Network and will be streamed for free as the MLB.TV free game of the day at MLB.com.

The Blue Jays made Guerrero's promotion from Triple-A official on Friday, while optioning infielder Richard Uerna to the Buffalo Bisons. Guerrero will wear No. 27.

The star prospect hit .381 with 20 home runs and 78 RBIs in 95 games last season at the Minor League level. He was hitting .333 with three homers in 12 games this season.

"I'm just going to do 100 percent the best I can do," Guerrero said. "If I do that, everything is going to be OK."