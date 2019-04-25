Nationals' top prospect Carter Kieboom to be called up Friday

April 25 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals are promoting top prospect Carter Kieboom after suffering injuries to a number of infielders on their roster.

MLB.com confirmed that Kieboom will join the team Friday before the start of Washington's home series against San Diego.

The shortstop has hit .379 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 18 games at Triple-A Fresno.

Kieboom was drafted by the Nationals with the 28th overall pick in the 2016 Draft out of high school in Georgia.

While playing mostly at shortstop, he also played at second base last fall in the Arizona Fall League.

The 21-year-old hit .262 last season in AA Harrisburg with five homers and 23 runs batted in while appearing in 62 games.

The Nationals remain without key infielders on their roster.

Shortstop Trea Turner is on the injured list with a broken index finger on his right hand. Third baseman Anthony Rendon has been out since Saturday with a left elbow contusion.