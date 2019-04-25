Yankees acquire OF Cameron Maybin from Indians for cash

Cameron Maybin spent most of the spring with the San Francisco Giants before signing a minor league deal with the Cleveland Indians. The Indians have sent him to the New York Yankees for cash considerations. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Cleveland Indians on Thursday for cash considerations.

The Yankees announced they have placed Maybin on their 40-man roster. To make room, the team transferred pitcher Luis Severino to the 60-day injured list.

The veteran inked a minor league deal with the Indians on March 29 after spending most of spring training with the San Francisco Giants.

This season in AAA Columbus, Maybin hit .216 in 67 plate appearances.

Maybin will be with his eighth team in 12 seasons in the Majors. He is a career .254 hitter with 60 homers, 315 runs batted in and 174 stolen bases.

The Yankees have had major injury issues with their outfield this season.

Outfielders Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, Jacoby Ellsbury, Giancarlo Stanton and Clint Frazier are on the team's injury list.