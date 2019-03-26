Giants CEO Larry Baer suspended for incident with wife

March 26 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball has suspended San Francisco Giants president and CEO Larry Baer without pay until July 2 for a domestic incident involving his wife.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred Jr. announced the suspension Tuesday. Baer's leave of absence since March 4 will be converted to an unpaid suspension.

The decision follows a March 1 video-recorded incident published by TMZ, which showed Baer in an altercation with his wife, Pam Baer, while in public in San Francisco. Baer's wife fell out of a chair and screamed, "Oh, my God, help" during the exchange.

No charges were filed against Baer.

RELATED Giants CEO Larry Baer takes leave of absence after scuffle with wife

Baer will not be allowed to be involved in the operations of the Giants during the suspension. The club will be operated by an interim control person appointed by the ownership group in consultation with Manfred.

"At my direction, the Department of Investigations conducted an investigation into the March 1, 2019, video-recorded incident involving Larry Baer," Manfred said in a news release. "I also personally met with Mr. Baer. Based on my review of the results of the investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Baer's conduct was unacceptable under MLB policies and warrants discipline."

"In determining the appropriate level of discipline, I find that Mr. Baer should be held to a higher standard because as a leader he is expected to be a role model for others in his organization and community. Based on my conversation with Mr. Baer, it is clear that he regrets what transpired and takes responsibility for his conduct."

RELATED San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer has physical altercation with wife

Baer is also required to undergo an evaluation by an expert to determine an appropriate treatment and counseling plan.

The Giants president and CEO released a statement Tuesday following the suspension.

"I respect and accept the commissioner's decision, and appreciate the fair and thorough process undertaken by MLB and the Giants," Baer said.

"I made a serious mistake that I sincerely regret and I am truly sorry for my actions. My unacceptable behavior fell well short of what must be demanded of every person, particularly someone in my position and role in the community."

"I will now immediately begin the significant work ahead of me to listen and learn from my mistakes and to seek professional advice. I am committed to doing what it takes to earn the trust and respect of the many people impacted by my actions."

The Giants also thanked Manfred and the MLB staff for their "timely and careful review and assessment of the matter." San Francisco called the disciplinary measures "appropriate."

"We share the commissioner's concern and disappointment in Mr. Baer's conduct as it does not represent the values of the Giants organization," the Giants said.

The franchise also announced Rob Dean will be the Giants' acting CEO. The Giants executive team will manage the day-to-day operations of the club and report to Dean. Baer will remain the team's CEO and president when he returns.

The Baers released statements immediately after the incident. Pam Baer said the couple was embarrassed about the public argument.

"I took his cellphone," Pam Baer said. "He wanted it back and I did not want to give it back. I started to get up and the chair I was sitting in began to tip. Due to an injury I sustained in my foot three days ago, I lost my balance. I did not sustain any injury based on what happened today. Larry and I always have been and still are happily married."

Larry Baer issued a statement the same day, apologizing for the incident.

"I am truly sorry for the pain that I have brought to my wife, children and to the organization," Baer said. "It is not reflective of the kind of a person that I aspire to be, but it happened and I will do whatever it takes to make sure that I never behave in such an inappropriate manner again."