Giants CEO Larry Baer takes leave of absence after scuffle with wife

March 4 (UPI) -- San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer is taking a leave of absence after a video was released Friday showing a public altercation with his wife.

The video -- released by TMZ -- showed the Giants executive grabbing a cellphone from his wife's hands while the couple was at a park. Baer's wife, Pam, eventually fell to the ground while screaming.

"The Board of Directors of San Francisco Baseball Associates is closely monitoring the matter involving Giants President and CEO Larry Baer," the Giants said in a statement. "Pursuant to League policy, Major League Baseball is taking the lead in gathering all facts surrounding the situation. The organization is cooperating fully with the process.

"Mr. Baer has acknowledged that his behavior was unacceptable, apologized to the organization and is committed to taking steps to make sure that this never happens again. He has also requested, and the Board has accepted, his request to take personal time away from the Giants beginning today. The Board has asked the Giants executive team to manage the day to day operations of the Club during this period, reporting directly to the Board."

Baer was named Giants COO in May 1996. He was named team president in 2008 and became CEO in 2012.

"As leaders in the community, we at the Giants hold ourselves to the highest standards and those standards will guide how we consider this matter moving forward," the Giants said. "We have no further comment at this time."

The Giants have not named a replacement for Baer.