Cardinals nearing $130M extension with Paul Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt hit .290 with 33 home runs and 83 RBIs in 158 games last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The six-time All-Star was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in December. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals traded for Paul Goldschmidt in December and are now nearing a contract extension for the All-Star first baseman.

Sources told MLB.com and ESPN the Cardinals and Goldschmidt are finalizing a five-year extension worth $130 million.

The Cardinals acquired Goldschmidt from the Arizona Diamondbacks this off-season in exchange for Andy Young, Carson Kelly, Luke Weaver and a 2019 competitive balance round B pick. The six-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger award winner and three-time Gold Glove winner has just one year left on his contract, cashing in for $14.5 million in 2019.

Goldschmidt, 31, hit .290 with 33 home runs and 83 RBIs in 158 games last season with the Diamondbacks. He has been in the All-Star Game every year since 2013. "Goldy" entered the league as an eighth-round pick by the Diamondbacks in the 2009 MLB June Amateur Draft. He owns a career .297 batting average and has 209 home runs in 1,092 games during his eight-year MLB tenure.

The new deal would keep "Goldy" with the Cardinals through 2024.