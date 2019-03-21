Bryce Harper hacks first homer as member of Philadelphia Phillies

Six-time All-Star Bryce Harper hit 34 home runs and had a career-high 100 RBIs in 2018 for the Washington Nationals, before signing with the Philadelphia Phillies this off-season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Bryce Harper homered on the first pitch he saw for his first long ball with the Philadelphia Phillies during a spring training game Thursday in Clearwater, Fla.

Harper's new crew trailed the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 entering the bottom of the first inning at Spectrum Field, following a solo homer from Randal Grichuk.

Andrew McCutchen led off the bottom of the frame with a walk before Jean Segura struck out for the Phillies. Harper then walked to the plate to face Blue Jays starter Sam Gaviglio.

The right-handed pitcher toss his first offering toward the middle of the strike zone and Harper didn't miss it.

The superstar slugger pelted the pitch to right field, clearing several fences at the spring training facility and giving the Phillies a 2-1 advantage.

Philadelphia added three more runs in the bottom of the second, courtesy of a Vince Velasquez RBI ground out and a two-run blast from McCutchen. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. cut the Phillies' lead to two runs with a two-run homer in the top of the third frame.

Harper is now hitting .167 this spring, after entering the game 1-for-10 in six games at the plate. He was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, a run scored and a strikeout through four innings on Thursday's game.

The Phillies face the New York Yankees in another spring training matchup at 6:35 p.m. EDT Friday at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla.