March 21 (UPI) -- The injury woes for the New York Yankees became worse Thursday, as first basemen Greg Bird was removed from the team'' lineup before the game against the St.Louis Cardinals.

MLB.com states that Bird's removal from the starting nine came due to swelling and stiffness in his right elbow, after he was hit by a pitch Wednesday.

Bird was hit in the first inning of the Yankees' 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros, and received treatment Thursday morning before the team announced he was not going to be in the lineup.

He will have precautionary X-rays on the elbow to make sure the injury is nothing that will keep him out long-term.

Bird was having a solid spring for the Yankees, hitting .333 (13-for-39) with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs in 17 games.

He was competing with Luke Voit for the starting first basemen job after Aaron Hicks went down with a low-back injury.

The Yankees have had a rash of injuries this spring, including Hicks, pitchers Dellin Betances, CC Sabathia and Luis Severino, and shortstop Didi Gregorius, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery.