Yankees ace Luis Severino out until at least May

March 15 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees will be without ace pitcher Luis Severino until at least May due to a right rotator cuff injury.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told MLB.com Friday Severino is dealing with inflammation in the shoulder region. The right-handed pitcher will resume playing catch next week.

Severino, 25, posted a 3.39 ERA and a 19-8 record in 32 starts in 2018. The two-time All-Star had a 14-6 record with a 2.98 ERA in 31 starts in 2017. Severino owns a career ERA of 3.51 in four seasons with the Yankees.

He was previously slated as the Yankees' opening day starter. Masahiro Tanaka will now start the March 28 game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Fellow Yankees starter CC Sabathia is expected to return in April. The veteran left-hander had an angioplasty in December and also had off-season knee surgery.