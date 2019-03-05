Braves' Charlie Culberson autographs shirt on baby at spring training

Atlanta Braves INF/OF Charlie Culberson autographed a baby's shirt before getting his first hit of spring training during a loss to the Houston Astros on Monday in Osceola County, Fla. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves utility man Charlie Culberson put pen to a baby's garment before a spring training clash against the Houston Astros, autographing an infant girl's shirt.

Culberson wrote his name on the 5-month-old child's shirt as her parents held her out from the stands before the Braves lost 4-3 to the Astros on Monday at Champion Stadium in Osceola County, Fla.

The Braves' infielder-outfielder went 1-for-3 with a strikeout in the loss. He is hitting .067 with one hit in 15 at-bats this spring. Culberson also has an RBI and a stolen base.

The six-year veteran hit .270 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs in 113 games last season for the Braves. Culberson owns a career .248 batting average in 310 games for the San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Braves.

He is eligible for arbitration next offseason. The Braves travel to face the New York Yankees in another spring training clash at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.