Ex-White Sox pitcher Esteban Loaiza sentenced to three years in prison

Former Washington Nationals pitcher Esteban Loaiza pleaded guilty in August to possessing about 44 pounds of cocaine with intent to distribute. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Esteban Loaiza was sentenced to three years in prison Friday for felony drug possession.

Sources told NBC Sports and FOX 5 San Diego that Loaiza's rented townhome in Imperial Beach, Calif., had about 44 pounds of cocaine when found by law enforcement.

Loaiza pleaded guilty to one felony count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute last August in San Diego County. He was arrested in February 2018.

Loaiza, 47, will be deported to Mexico following his release, according to FOX 5 San Diego. He was ordered to surrender to authorities April 19. The former MLB pitcher was also sentenced to five years probation.

"I would like to apologize to my family and my fans, both in the United States and Mexico," Loiaza said before being sentenced. "I swear I'm not going to do this kind of thing again. I'm not this type of person."

Loaiza was born in Mexico but attended high school in Imperial Beach. He spent 14 seasons in the MLB between the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics and White Sox. He retired from the league in 2008.

Loaiza had a 21-9 record with the White Sox in the 2003 season and finished second in Cy Young voting. He started in the All-Star Game that year.

Loaiza has a 126-114 career record with a 4.65 ERA and 1,382 strikeouts in 2,099 innings pitched. He is a two-time All-Star selection and led the American League in strikeouts during the 2003 campaign.