NLCS: Dodgers beat Brewers on Game 4 walk-off single

Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado (L) and Yasmani Grandal celebrate the 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on a single by Cody Bellinger during the thirteenth inning in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Cody Bellinger helped the Dodgers tie the NLCS with a walk-off single in extra innings in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The series is now tied 2-2 after the 2-1 victory, with Game 5 on deck at 5:05 p.m. on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

"It's probably a feeling you won't forget, seeing your guys chase after you," Bellinger told reporters. "Honestly, I was surprised that they were throwing to me, I thought they would pitch around me and get me to swing. Once I saw they were attacking me, it was just kind of grind mode and do what you can to put the ball in play and try to end the game."

"I've been seeing [back-foot sliders] so much now that if you keep seeing it you're going to get used to it. And I'm a different hitter than I was last year. I've learned a lot."

Tuesday's clash was tied at 1-1 through five innings. Both bullpens kept zeroes on the scoreboard for the remainder of regulation, prompting extra innings. Manny Machado singled in the second at-bat of the bottom of the 13th inning for the Dodgers before Brian Dozier popped out in the next at-bat.

Then Bellinger walked to the plate with two outs in the inning. He worked a full count against Brewers reliever Junior Guerra before hacking away at an 82.3-mph slider. He sent the pitch to right field, bringing Machado in from second base for the winning run.

"I think it's seeing our guys persevere through that game," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "But I just -- understanding and seeing what Cody has been going through and really just wearing it and the weight of the world on him."

Dozier plated the Dodgers' first run with an RBI single in the bottom of the first frame, giving Los Angeles its initial lead.

Domingo Santana later tied the score for the Brewers with an RBI double in the top of the fifth frame.

The Dodgers got a solid start from Rich Hill, who allowed just three hits and one run while tossing six strikeouts in five innings. The Brewers mostly used their bullpen, with starter Gio Gonzalez allowed two hits and a run in one inning of work. Gonzalez departed from the game after suffering an ankle injury.

Reliever Julio Urias earned the win on the hill for the Dodgers. Guerra was given the loss. Ryan Braun was 3-for-6 for the Brewers. Bellinger was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout for the Dodgers.