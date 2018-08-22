St Louis Cardinals' outfielder Marcell Ozuna (23) celebrates with teammates Paul Dejong (12) and Tyler O'Neill (41) after hitting a two-run homer in the seventh inning off Los Angeles Dodgers' reliever Daniel Hudson on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

St Louis Cardinals' outfielder Marcell Ozuna heads to the dugout after hitting a two-run homer in the seventh inning off Los Angeles Dodgers' reliever Daniel Hudson on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong got the first out of the ninth inning with a stellar defensive stop on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- St. Luis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong made a stellar defensive play in the ninth inning of a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Wong showed his skills on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Cardinals won the game 5-2. Cardinals righty Bud Norris came into the game in the bottom half of the final inning. He faced Justin Turner in his first exchange.

The Dodgers star took a called first striker before fouling off a 94.5 mph fastball. He then watched a pitch go by for a ball, before putting his bat on a 94.1 mph fastball. The ball screamed toward the outfield, rolling to the left of second base. But Wong hustled to his right and dove on the ground.

He came up with the stop and used his arms to throw himself back to his feet. Wong stayed up just long enough to fire a throw to first base, before falling to the ground. The toss got to first baseman Matt Carpenter just before Turner reached the bag.

Norris escaped the inning unscathed and earned a save after forcing Manny Machado and Cody Bellinger into groundouts.

Wong went 0-for-3 at the plate with a run scored and a walk. Turner had an 0-for-5 performance for the Dodgers.

St. Louis goes for the three-game sweep of its National League West foe starting at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday in Los Angeles.