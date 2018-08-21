Aaron Judge: Marlins to Yankees transition was no problem for Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge celebrates with Giancarlo Stanton after he hit a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox on July 1 at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge says Giancarlo Stanton's transition from the Miami Marlins to the New York Yankees was no problem for the 2017 National League MVP.

Judge spoke with UPI on Tuesday, before the Marlins hosted the Yankees at Marlins Park. Stanton made his first appearance at the park as a visitor. He was traded to the Yankees in December in exchange for Starlin Castro and two prospects.

In his first season in the Bronx, Stanton is hitting .285 with 32 home runs and 80 RBIs.

"Stanton has been great for this team," Judge said. "He fits right in with us."

"He's a Yankee man. I love how he handles himself on the field, getting his work in and always coming to play. Even as a guy, he's one of the best guys in baseball. He has a lot of heart, has a lot of passion so he just fits right in with this great team that we have."

The four-time All-Star entered Tuesday's clash with a home run in two of his last three games and is hitting .466 over his last four games.

He was a second round pick by the Marlins in the 2007 MLB June Amateur Draft and made his Major League Baseball Debut in 2010. Marlins fans rewarded the former hometown hero with a standing ovation during his first at-bat of Tuesday's game. Stanton returned a salute to the crowd in the first inning.

He'll be in the pinstripes again to face his former franchise on Wednesday in the Magic City.

"It feels weird for sure, especially turning right instead of left to the visitor's side, but yeah I'm going to enjoy this experience," Stanton said. "This place was a huge part of my life. And I'm just going to enjoy it out there."

Stanton was one of several big-name, big-talent, big-salary players jettisoned by the Marlins this offseason as the franchise rebuilds under owner -- and former Yankees star -- Derek Jeter. While the Yankees franchise is mostly known for its history of winning, it is also known as a media metropolis, something some players struggle to acclimate to.

Despite Judge only playing for one team in his young career, he has still seen that struggle in other players -- but not Stanton.

"For someone like him, coming to the biggest market in baseball, it's quite a change from the media aspect to the fans and he has made that transition seamless."

"It has been no problem for him. It has been fun. There are always growing pains, anytime you go to a new team ... but he fit right in. He has been going off lately. You can see what he's doing."