New York Yankees edge Marlins in Giancarlo Stanton's return to Miami

MIAMI, Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The crowd at Marlins Park gave New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton a standing ovation in his return to Miami Tuesday, which resulted in a Marlins loss.

"It was definitely more than I could ask for," Stanton said. "It's going to be one of the more special moments of my career."

Stanton was making his first appearance in the city as a visiting player after being traded to the Yankees in December. The 2017 National League MVP went 2-for-6 in the win. He also came within inches of hitting his 300th career home run in the 2-1 triumph.

Third baseman Miguel Andujar played the hero for the Yankees, smacking a sacrifice fly to left field to bring home Kyle Higashioka for the go-ahead score in the top of the 12th frame.

The Yankees drew first blood after three scoreless innings to start the two-game inter-league series. Second baseman Neil Walker roped a single to right field, plating Andujar for a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

But it wouldn't take long for the Marlins to tie the score. Austin Dean equalized the contest with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth frame off of Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka. The blast traveled 410 feet and left the park at 102 mph, according to Statcast.

The Marlins had multiple chances to earn a walk-off victory late in the game, but repeatedly trapped runners on third base with no outs by failing to at least hit a ball to the outfield and allow the game-winning run to score.

"We had our shots and didn't take advantage," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

A.J. Cole earned the win in relief for the Yankees, while Javy Guerra took the loss for the Marlins. Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman entered the game in the bottom of the 12th inning, but only stayed in for six pitches. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Chapman has a possible injury in his left knee.

The Yankees and Marlins meet for the final game of their series at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at Marlins Park.