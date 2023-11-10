Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Nov. 10, 2023 / 8:59 AM

New mom Naomi Osaka to return to tennis at Brisbane International

By Alex Butler
Naomi Osaka, who last played in September 2022, will return to tennis at Brisbane International 2024. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Naomi Osaka, who last played in September 2022, will return to tennis at Brisbane International 2024. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Naomi Osaka, who gave birth this summer to her first child, will end her tennis hiatus at Brisbane International 2024, the four-time Grand Slam champion and tournament officials announced.

"I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing," Osaka said Thursday in a tournament news release. "I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can't wait to return.

Advertisement

"The Brisbane International is such a great tournament and will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer."

Osaka, 26, last played Sept. 20, 2022 in Tokyo at the Pan Pacific Open. She withdrew from that tournament two days later, citing illness. Osaka announced in January that she was pregnant and would miss the entire 2023 tennis season.

Related

Osaka and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, announced that their daughter, Shai, was born in early July. The tennis star, who attended the 2023 U.S. Open, posted footage from several practice sessions in October on Instagram.

The former world No. 1 was the No. 46 player in the WTA singles rankings on Sept. 26, 2022 and was No. 41 in December. She dropped to No. 661 during her hiatus.

Advertisement

The Brisbane International 2024, a warmup tournament for the Australian Open, will be held from Dec. 31 through Jan. 7 at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane.
Advertisement

Main draw play for the 2024 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam on the annual tennis calendar, will start Jan. 17 and end Jan. 29 in Melbourne. Osaka is a two-time Australian Open singles champion.

Latest Headlines

Weekend graded stakes mark horse racing action from Japan to Canada
Sports News // 21 minutes ago
Weekend graded stakes mark horse racing action from Japan to Canada
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Horse racing soldiers on in the wake of the Breeders' Cup World Championships and the Melbourne Cup with graded stakes on tap this weekend from Japan to Canada.
Avalanche F Artturi Lehkonen hits head on boards, taken to hospital
NHL // 1 hour ago
Avalanche F Artturi Lehkonen hits head on boards, taken to hospital
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Forward Artturi Lehkonen slammed his head into the boards during a game against the Seattle Kraken and was taken to a hospital, but is alert and has full movement, the Colorado Avalanche said.
Santos, Foreman leads Bear to victory; Panthers drop to 1-9
NFL // 1 hour ago
Santos, Foreman leads Bear to victory; Panthers drop to 1-9
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Kicker Cario Santos made three field goals and the Chicago Bears defense held the Carolina Panthers offense to no offensive touchdowns, 213 total yards and just 12 first downs in an ugly victory to start Week 10.
Jacksonville Jaguars to add Tom Coughlin to ring of honor
NFL // 18 hours ago
Jacksonville Jaguars to add Tom Coughlin to ring of honor
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Former front-office executive and coach Tom Coughlin will be inducted into the Jacksonville Jaguars ring of honor in 2024, the franchise announced Thursday afternoon.
Fantasy football QB rankings: Levis among Week 10 must-starts
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Levis among Week 10 must-starts
MIAMI, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Will Levis is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 10.
Henry, Ford among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 10
NFL // 2 days ago
Henry, Ford among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 10
MIAMI, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry and Jerome Ford are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 10.
Florida bettor loses $1.5M on Kent State football loss
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Florida bettor loses $1.5M on Kent State football loss
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Florida bettor lost more than $1.5 million in two wagers made based on a Kent State-Bowling Green college football matchup, Hard Rock Bet confirmed Thursday morning.
Fantasy football rankings: Hopkins among 5 must-start WRs in Week 10
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football rankings: Hopkins among 5 must-start WRs in Week 10
MIAMI, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- DeAndre Hopkins is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 10 of the fantasy football season.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo takes courtside seat after dunk, ejection
NBA // 1 day ago
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo takes courtside seat after dunk, ejection
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo gave several fans a rare experience, momentarily taking a courtside seat after he was ejected for a stare down during a Milwaukee Bucks win over the Detroit Pistons.
Angels turn to new manager Ron Washington as Shohei Ohtani decision looms
MLB // 1 day ago
Angels turn to new manager Ron Washington as Shohei Ohtani decision looms
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels are turning to Ron Washington, hiring the veteran manager after another losing season, while the franchise waits to find out if star player Shohei Ohtani will depart in free agency.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football QB rankings: Levis among Week 10 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: Levis among Week 10 must-starts
Fantasy football: Kincaid among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 10
Fantasy football: Kincaid among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 10
Fantasy football rankings: Hopkins among 5 must-start WRs in Week 10
Fantasy football rankings: Hopkins among 5 must-start WRs in Week 10
Henry, Ford among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 10
Henry, Ford among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 10
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo takes courtside seat after dunk, ejection
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo takes courtside seat after dunk, ejection
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement