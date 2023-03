1/5

Naomi Osaka announced her pregnancy and break from tennis in January. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Tennis star Naomi Osaka showed off her baby bump, more than three months after she announced she was pregnant and stepping away from tennis, in photos posted to her social media accounts. Osaka announced her pregnancy in January, days after she withdrew from the 2023 Australian Open. She said she plans to return to competition in 2024. Late Tuesday, she posted photos to her Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts while on a trip to Japan. Advertisement

Osaka posted a Japanese flag for the caption on the photos, which showed her standing on a crowded street with her stomach partially exposed.

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure," Osaka tweeted in January.

"I know that I have much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone 'That's my mom,' haha."

Osaka, 25, was the No. 42 player in the WTA rankings at the time of her departure. She last played Sept. 19. She dealt with abdominal, back and ankle issues over the past two seasons, which kept her out of many matches.

The four-time Grand Slam champion claimed her last major title at the 2021 Australian Open.