Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka announced Sunday that she would not compete in the 2023 Australian Open. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the Australian Open just days ago, is pregnant and will likely miss the entire 2023 tennis season, she announced Wednesday on social media. "I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure," Osaka tweeted. Advertisement

"I know that I have much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone 'That's my mom,' haha.

"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at [Australian Open] 2024."

Osaka, 25, also included a photo of an ultrasound on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

"Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023," Osaka wrote on Instagram.

The WTA announced Sunday that the two-time Australian Open champion would not play in the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, but did not provide a reason for her withdrawal.

Osaka, the No. 42 player in the WTA rankings, hasn't played since Sept. 19. She dealt with abdominal, back and ankle issues over the past two seasons, which kept her out of many matches.

The Australian Open will run from Jan. 11-30 in Melbourne.