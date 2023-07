1/5

Tennis star Naomi Osaka announced she was pregnant in January. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Tennis star Naomi Osaka gave birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles, the WTA announced. Osaka and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, announced in January they were expecting a baby. The WTA did not reveal the name of the baby, but Cordae told fans at a concert Saturday in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, that the couple welcomed daughter "Shai" last week. Advertisement

"Y'all are apart of my family," Cordae, 25, said at the show. "And speaking of family, my daughter Shai was born a couple of days ago. So I want to dedicate this performance to my baby. Shai."

Shai in Japanese translates to appreciate or gratitude.

Osaka, 25, told People in April that she expected to use a "unique" name for her baby.

Osaka, who is on a break from tennis, announced in June that she was expecting a daughter. The 25-year-old tennis star plans to play in the 2024 Australian Open and said she hopes to play in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion last played in September at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. She withdrew due to illness before her second-round match.

