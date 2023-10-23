Advertisement
Sports News
Oct. 23, 2023 / 8:33 AM

LIV Golf: DeChambeau, Lahiri lift Crushers to team title, $14M prize

By Alex Butler
Bryson DeChambeau carded a 5-under 67 in the final round of the Team Championship on Sunday at Trump National National Doral Golf Club in Miami. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 5 | Bryson DeChambeau carded a 5-under 67 in the final round of the Team Championship on Sunday at Trump National National Doral Golf Club in Miami. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Bryson DeChambeau and Anirban Lahiri carded the Crushers' lowest scores to clinch the title at the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship -- and its $14 million prize -- in Miami.

Lahiri logged the lowest round of the 16 players competing for the four finalists, with an 7-under 65 on Sunday at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

The Crushers carded a combined score of 11-under overall, two strokes better than the second-place RangeGoats, who were led by captain Bubba Watson.

"It was about the team this week and these guys got it done," DeChambeau told reporters. "I couldn't be more proud. I couldn't ask for more from these guys."

Torque carded a 6-under for third place. The defending champion 4Aces were even par and finished fourth.

Stinger, led by Louis Oosthuizen, and the Sergio Garcia-led Fireballs finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Martin Kaymer's Cleeks and Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers finished seventh and eighth.

Rippers, Smash, Majesticks and Iron Heads, who were eliminated from title contention Friday, rounded out the bottom 12 finishers.

Lahiri carded an eagle five birdies Sunday at the Blue Monster Course. DeChambeau totaled eight birdies and made bogey three times for a 5-under 67. Charles Howell III and Paul Casey were even par and 1-over, respectively, rounding out Crushers' 11-under.

Watson (-5), Thomas Pieters (-2), Talor Gooch (-2) and Harold Varner III (even) pushed the RangeGoats to their second-place finish.

Joaquin Niemann (-6) carded the second-best score of the four finalists. He competed alongside David Puig (-1), Sebastian Munoz (even) and Mito Pereira (+1) to help Torque to a third-place finish.

Captain Dustin Johnson, who led the 4Aces to last year's team title and claimed the individual championship in 2022, carded a 3-over 75, the worst score among the four teams competing for the title. Peter Ulhein (-3), Patrick Reed (-1) and Pat Perez (+1) combined with Johnson for that even-par finish.

Carlos Ortiz, who competed for Fireballs, carded an 8-under 64 for the lowest score of any player who competed Sunday at the Team Championship.

