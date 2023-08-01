Trending
Aug. 1, 2023 / 11:50 AM

Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board amid LIV negotiations

By Alex Butler
Tiger Woods will be the sixth player director on the PGA Tour policy board. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Tiger Woods will be the sixth player director on the PGA Tour policy board. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods was appointed to the PGA Tour policy board on Tuesday, resulting in player directors now outnumbering independent directors on future league matters, including the proposed, controversial union with LIV Golf.

"I am honored to represent the players of the PGA Tour," Woods said in a news release from the PGA Tour.

"This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players."

A group of 41 golfers sent a letter Monday to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, addressing a desire for more input and control over the future of the Tour. Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler were among those who sent the letter. One of their requests was to have Woods appointed to the board.

The Tour board previously included 10 members, but will be increased to 11 because of Woods' addition as the sixth player director.

McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson are the other player directors on the board.

Independent directors Ed Herlihy, Jimmy Dunne, Mark Flaherty and Mary Meeker and PGA of America director John Lindert also serve on the board. An empty independent director seat remains, but the Tour plans to announce a replacement for Randall Stephenson, who resigned in July, citing the proposed LIV alliance.

"The players thank commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward with these changes."

LIV Golf and the PGA Tour announced their decision to unite June 6, potentially ending two years of legal battles, player feuds, suspensions and defections from the longtime U.S.-based golf league to the upstart, Saudi-backed venture.

Monahan immediately faced backlash after that announcement, with players criticizing the commissioner because of his previously strong stance against the rival league. The players also claimed that they were not made aware of the proposed alliance until it was announced.

The Tour said Tuesday that Monahan will now work with the players to amend the board's governing documents, making it "clear that no major decision can be made in the future without the prior involvement and approval of the player directors."

The Tour also said that Colin Nevill, a special advisor to the player directors, will be made "fully aware" of the state of negotiations with LIV Golf and be provided "full access" to documents and information he requests related to the matter.

Player directors will also have authority to approve or decline to approve any potential changes to the Tour as part of discussions for the framework agreement, which was released in June.

Accordingly, the Player Directors will have full transparency and the authority to approve-or to decline to approve-any potential changes to the TOUR as part of the Framework Agreement discussions.

Tiger Woods turns 47: a look back

Tiger Woods swings during the second round of the U.S. Open in Bethesda, Md., on June 13, 1997. The following April, Woods became the youngest Masters Tournament winner. Photo by Jay Clark/UPI | License Photo

