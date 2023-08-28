Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 28, 2023

Simone Biles wins record 8th U.S. title, will keep goals, Olympic plans 'secretive'

By Alex Butler
Simone Biles (C) won the all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, while Shilese Jones (L) and Leanne Wong finished second and third, respectively, Sunday in San Jose, Calif. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Fresh off the mat from winning a record eighth all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Simone Biles says she will keep her goals, including plans for the 2024 Summer Games, a little bit "secretive."

"I'd like to keep [future goals] personal, just so I know what I'm aiming for," Biles said on the NBC Sports broadcast Sunday in San Jose, Calif.

"I think it's better that way. I'm trying to move a little bit differently this year than I have in the past. I think it's working so far. I'm going to keep it a little bit secretive."

Biles broke Alfred Jochim's 90-year-old record of seven all-around titles at the women's event, which was held Friday through Sunday at SAP Center.

The event was the first major competition Biles participated in since her eventful run at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which included a well-documented mental health hiatus.

Biles, who entered those Summer Games with expectations and goals of claiming multiple gold medals, said on the NBC Sports broadcast that her "secretive" strategy is a way to deal with pressure.

"I think y'all are kinda nosy sometimes," Biles told reporters, when asked about her strategy. "With personal goals, I think it's OK to keep it to ourselves just so nobody can throw it in your face. ... I'm at the age where it's just like, let me be at peace. One thing at a time."

Biles responded with "not yet," when asked if Paris 2024 is part of her known agenda.

The seven-time Olympic medalist posted the best scores on balance beam, floor exercise and vault to secure her eighth all-around title, passing Jochim's mark from 1933. She claimed her previous all-around titles in 2021, 2019, 2018, 2016 2015, 2014 and 2013.

"I've been doing it for so long I feel like I don't think about numbers, I think about my performance," Biles said.

Biles finished with a total score of 118.450, 3.9 points better than second-place Shilese Jones. Leanne Wong placed third. Skye Blakely and Tokyo team silver medalist Jordan Chiles were the other Top 5 finishers in the all-around.

Biles scored a 30.555 on vault, 30.2 on floor and 29.3 on the balance beam. She scored a 28.4 on uneven bars, 1.5 points behind Jones, who won that event.

Suni Lee, who won three medals in Tokyo, finished third on beam with a score of 27.85.

Asher Hong won the men's all-around title with a score of 170.93. Khoi Young (169.455) and Fred Richard (169.311) finished second and third in the men's competition.

Hong won vault, finished second on still rings and fifth on parallel bars. Young finished second on vault and pommel horse. Richard scored highest on high bar. Paul Juda scored highest on floor and fifth on high bar.

Biles, 26, made her return to competitive gymnastics earlier this month, winning first place at the Core Hydration classic in Hoffman Estates, Ill., and qualifying for the national championships.

"It's really amazing," Biles said Sunday. "Everybody here believes in me. My teammates believe in me, my coaches, my family, everyone. I just need to start believing in myself more."

Biles is now expected to compete in the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships, which will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8 in Antwerp, Belgium. Biles is a 19-time world champion, the highest total for any gymnast in history.

The U.S. Olympic team trials will be held in June 2024 in Minneapolis.

Simone Biles' career: Gymnast, gold medalist, record breaker

Simone Biles performs in the floor exercise at the Women's Olympic Gymnastic Trials at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on July 10, 2016. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

