Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 3, 2021 / 6:19 AM

Simone Biles wins bronze, ties record in balance beam final at Olympics

By
Team USA's Simone Biles practices her routine on the balance beam before the start of the women's individual final at the 2020 Summer Games on Tuesday at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Team USA's Simone Biles practices her routine on the balance beam before the start of the women's individual final at the 2020 Summer Games on Tuesday at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Team USA's Simone Biles returned from her hiatus from Olympic competition in Tokyo on Tuesday and claimed a bronze medal on the balance beam, the final women's gymnastics event of the 2020 Summer Games.

The bronze pushed Biles' career total to seven Olympic medals and tied her with Shannon Miller for the most among U.S. gymnasts.

Advertisement

Biles also won a silver medal as part of the all-around team final, the first gymnastics event of the Games. She withdrew from that event after her first vault rotation and missed the next four competitions to address her mental health.

China's Guan Chenchen won gold in the beam final Tuesday at Ariake Gymnastics Centre with a score of 14.633. Chinese gymnast Tang Xijing claimed silver with a score of 14.233.

RELATED Gymnast Jade Carey wins gold for Team USA in floor exercise

Biles received an ovation from the crowd of athletes in attendance when she stepped onto the mat. She posted a score of 14.000, with a difficulty of 6.100, the fourth-highest. She smiled and gave a hug to teammate Suni Lee, who won gold in the individual all-around last week, when she stepped to the sideline.

Advertisement

Tang and Biles were in first and second, respectively, until Chenchen went last and landed clean to claim gold and push her competitors down the podium. Lee placed fifth.

Biles, 24, won gold in the vault, all-around, team and floor competitions and bronze on beam at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

RELATED American Simone Biles will return for balance beam final at Tokyo Olympics

Lee claimed gold, silver and bronze medals in Tokyo to finish with the most among U.S. gymnasts at the Games.

Tokyo Olympics: Moments from women's gymnastics

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade shows her gold medal to the camera during the presentation ceremony for the vault in the individual apparatus final on August 1. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Caeleb Dressel's dominant day boosts USA's Olympic medal lead

Latest Headlines

U.S. women's water polo team trounces Canada to advance to semifinals
Sports News // 2 hours ago
U.S. women's water polo team trounces Canada to advance to semifinals
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S women's water polo team trounced Canada in the Olympic quarterfinals on Tuesday, earning them a spot in the semifinals and that closer to winning their third-straight gold medal.
Olympics: Brittney Reese, Rai Benjamin win silver in track events for Team USA
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Olympics: Brittney Reese, Rai Benjamin win silver in track events for Team USA
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Team USA won two silver medals on the track on Tuesday with Brittney Reese finishing second in the women's long jump final while Rai Benjamin came second in a historic men's 400-meter hurdle race.
U.S. men's basketball team advances to semifinals with win over Spain
Sports News // 3 hours ago
U.S. men's basketball team advances to semifinals with win over Spain
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Team USA has advanced to the semifinals in men's Olympic basketball with a strong win against Spain on Tuesday.
U.S. boxer Duke Ragan advances to men's featherweight gold medal final
Sports News // 7 hours ago
U.S. boxer Duke Ragan advances to men's featherweight gold medal final
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- American featherweight boxer Duke Ragan has advanced to the Olympic gold medal bout after besting Samuel Takyi in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Olympics: U.S. beach volleyball's April Ross, Alix Klineman top Germany, reach semis
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Olympics: U.S. beach volleyball's April Ross, Alix Klineman top Germany, reach semis
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- United States women's beach volleyball stars April Ross and Alix Klineman are now two wins away from their first Olympic gold medals after defeating Germany in the quarterfinals Tuesday in Japan.
Syracuse women's basketball coach Quentin Hillsman resigns amid probe
Sports News // 8 hours ago
Syracuse women's basketball coach Quentin Hillsman resigns amid probe
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Syracuse Orange women's basketball coach Quentin Hillsman resigned Monday amid the university's investigation into allegations of threats, bullying and inappropriate behavior on his part.
Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith to miss 2-3 weeks due to MCL sprain
NFL // 9 hours ago
Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith to miss 2-3 weeks due to MCL sprain
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith is expected to be out two to three weeks because of a sprained MCL.
2021 NBA Free Agency: Heat to add Raptors' Kyle Lowry; Lonzo Ball to Bulls
NBA // 10 hours ago
2021 NBA Free Agency: Heat to add Raptors' Kyle Lowry; Lonzo Ball to Bulls
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- After spending the past nine seasons in Toronto, Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry is joining the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade deal.
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks
NFL // 12 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz will have foot surgery Monday and be sidelined for about five to 12 weeks, head coach Frank Reich said.
Olympics: USA track and field's Harrison, Allman part of 5-medal Day 10
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Olympics: USA track and field's Harrison, Allman part of 5-medal Day 10
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Team USA won five more medals at the 10th day of the 2020 Summer Games on Monday in Tokyo. Athletes from track and field, gymnastics, weightlifting and wrestling reached the podium.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gymnast Jade Carey wins gold for Team USA in floor exercise
Gymnast Jade Carey wins gold for Team USA in floor exercise
Soccer: U.S. beats Mexico 1-0, wins CONCACAF Gold Cup
Soccer: U.S. beats Mexico 1-0, wins CONCACAF Gold Cup
American Simone Biles will return for balance beam final at Tokyo Olympics
American Simone Biles will return for balance beam final at Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: USA track and field's Harrison, Allman part of 5-medal Day 10
Olympics: USA track and field's Harrison, Allman part of 5-medal Day 10
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/